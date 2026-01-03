Tasnim Jara’s nomination cancelled

The nomination of Tasnim Jara, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-9 constituency and former leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has been cancelled. The returning officer announced the cancellation today, Saturday, following scrutiny of the nomination papers.

Md Azmal Hossain, additional divisional commissioner (revenue) of the Dhaka Division, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo today.

Speaking over the phone, Md Azmal Hossain said that signatures from 4,300 voters were required, and this requirement had in fact been met, with even more signatures submitted. However, verification found that among the ten voters listed as proposer and supporters, only eight were voters of the Dhaka-9 constituency.