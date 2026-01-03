Tasnim Jara’s nomination cancelled
The nomination of Tasnim Jara, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-9 constituency and former leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has been cancelled. The returning officer announced the cancellation today, Saturday, following scrutiny of the nomination papers.
Md Azmal Hossain, additional divisional commissioner (revenue) of the Dhaka Division, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo today.
Speaking over the phone, Md Azmal Hossain said that signatures from 4,300 voters were required, and this requirement had in fact been met, with even more signatures submitted. However, verification found that among the ten voters listed as proposer and supporters, only eight were voters of the Dhaka-9 constituency.
As the remaining two were not voters of that constituency, the nomination was cancelled in accordance with election rules. He added that she (Tasnim Jara) has the right to appeal.
Tasnim Jara previously served as senior joint member secretary of the NCP. She resigned from the party over the NCP’s electoral alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties for the parliamentary election. She then submitted her nomination papers to contest the election as an independent candidate from Dhaka-9.
In her nomination documents, Tasnim Jara listed her professions as physician, teacher and entrepreneur. The 31-year-old cited employment as her main source of income.
In her affidavit, Tasnim Jara stated that she earns Tk 713,000 per year from employment within the country. She also reported annual income of Tk 264 within the country from shares, savings certificates and bank deposits, and an overseas income of 3,200 pound sterling from the same sources.
According to the affidavits published on the Election Commission’s website, the value of Tasnim Jara’s movable assets is Tk 2.2 million (2,230,190). She has no immovable property.
Meanwhile, her movable assets include Tk 1.6 million in cash, foreign currency worth Tk 370,000 (equivalent to 2,270 pound sterling), Tk 10,190 deposited in banks and financial institutions, and gold and other precious metals valued at Tk 250,000.
In her most recent income tax return for the 2025-26 financial year, Tasnim Jara declared an annual income of Tk 713,597 and total assets worth Tk 1.9 million. She paid Tk 34,057 in income tax.
In her affidavit, Tasnim Jara named her husband, Khaled Saifullah, as a dependent. Khaled Saifullah is an entrepreneur by profession. He has no income within the country, but earns 35,000 pound sterling annually abroad, along with 4,800 pound sterling from shares, bonds or savings certificates and bank deposits.