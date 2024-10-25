Many fake, chameleon-like coordinators sprung up after 5 Aug: Sarjis
Many fake coordinators of the student-people uprising have sprung up after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, said the central coordinator of Students Against Discrimination on Sunday.
He was speaking at a gathering of students, who participated in the movement, at the Madaripur pourashava auditorium Friday morning.
“Many fake, chameleon-like coordinators have sprung up after 5 August. They have to be differentiated from us. Their opportunist character was there before, it’s there and will remain the same in the future. Our image will be destroyed if they are not separated,” Sarjis warned the students.
“This is happening in many districts of the country,” the SAD coordinator stated at the meeting to exchange views.
The opportunists are plotting. This is why we must remain united. We must remember, it would not take much time for them to come back since changes have been made only in a few top positions in their 16-year set upCentral coordinator of Students Against Discrimination Sarjis Alam
“None could imagine, Sheikh Hasina would flee the country. She was just short of claiming herself omnipotent. Everything else has taken place in the country. Nothing could be more shameful than the fall of a person like Sheikh Hasina and her fleeing the country. She could not even take the party leaders and activists as her companions while fleeing,” Sarjis expressed.
Sarjis Alam, who has recently been appointed as the general secretary of ‘July Shaheed Smriti Foundation’, further said, “The misdeeds done by the government of Sheikh Hasina have been demolished by the student-people uprising.”
Issuing a note of warning that the opportunists are trying to break the unity of the students, he said, “The opportunists are plotting. This is why we must remain united. We must remember, it would not take much time for them to come back since changes have been made only in a few top positions in their 16-year set up. The students who have participated in the movement, please do not break this unity. Remain united otherwise the situation will take a turn towards bad.”
This central coordinator of Students Against Discrimination also said if any student thinks to be a fascist in the future and tries to abuse power will be expelled and legal actions will be taken against them.