Many fake, chameleon-like coordinators sprung up after 5 Aug: Sarjis

Sarjis Alam, who has recently been appointed as the general secretary of ‘July Shaheed Smriti Foundation’, further said, “The misdeeds done by the government of Sheikh Hasina have been demolished by the student-people uprising.”

Issuing a note of warning that the opportunists are trying to break the unity of the students, he said, “The opportunists are plotting. This is why we must remain united. We must remember, it would not take much time for them to come back since changes have been made only in a few top positions in their 16-year set up. The students who have participated in the movement, please do not break this unity. Remain united otherwise the situation will take a turn towards bad.”