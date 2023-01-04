BNP leaders overstate to console their activists: Hasan Mahmud

He also said the world community is praising the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she forwards the country amid the global crisis.

The countrymen are also with AL and the government as well, said Hasan.

Earlier, paying rich tribute to Syed Ashraful Islam, the minister said he was a freedom fighter and worthy son of Syed Nazrul Islam, one of the national leaders and acting president in absence of Bangabandhu during the Great Liberation War in 1971.

He said Syed Asharf was the AL’s general secretary for two times.

“His (Syed Asharf) death was unexpected,” he said, adding that he was a gentleman and not greedy.

Hasan said he (Syed Ashraf) took the politics as a vow and the new generation has a lot to learn from him.

The minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Syed Ashraf.