Those who may create controversies shouldn’t be given charge: Fakhrul

Fakhrul made the remarks at the inauguration of the Shaheed Zia Memorial Football Tournament, organised by the Lalmonirhat District BNP at Borobari College on Tuesday.

"By Allah’s grace, on 5 August, 2024, we achieved a second victory over fascist forces through this movement. We have taken an oath to stand against imperialism, together with people," he asserted.

He called for a strong movement if necessary, noting that the current government, which came to power during a crucial phase of the student-led movement, is not like previous caretaker administrations.