Resolve disputes, move towards election: Mirza Fakhrul to interim govt

He emphasised unity among all political parties to resist any conspiracy, saying, “Whatever plots are being hatched against us, we must defeat them. We may have different parties, opinions, and paths, but there is one thing we have always shared—a commitment to Bangladesh. There is no doubt about that. I am not a pessimist in politics, because I believe that justice will triumph, truth will prevail.”

Extending his best wishes to Ganosamhati Andolan, which has been jointly campaigning with the BNP to remove the Awami League from power, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Just as we stood with you in the past, we will continue to do so. But you must move forward from the space you’ve created for yourselves—no one else will do that for you.”

The national conference of Ganosamhati Andolan was inaugurated by Maria Sultana, wife of July Uprising martyr Najmul Kazi, and Farzana Jahan, wife of martyr Omar Nurul Absar, jointly releasing doves.