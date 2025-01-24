A new political party to be launched by February: Akhtar Hossain

Member-secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee Akhtar Hossain has said that a new political party is going to be launched in the country by February next.

"The anti-discrimination student movement, which led the July uprising, and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee will jointly announce a centrist political party," he said.

Akhtar Hossain disclosed the information while addressing his daylong separate programmes in Kawnia upazila and Rangpur Carmichael College in Rangpur Thursday.

He distributed 1,000 blankets among cold-stricken poor and distressed in a function held at Kawnia Girls' High School ground in the morning and later, conducted public contacts in Kawnia Bazar in Kawnia upazila.

Later, he addressed a gathering of the students of Pirgachha and Kawnia upazila studying in Rangpur Carmichael College and Begum Rokeya University at Rangpur Carmichael College campus in the afternoon.

He said that 200 Thana committees of the proposed new political party have already been formed across the country.