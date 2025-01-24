A new political party to be launched by February: Akhtar Hossain
Member-secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee Akhtar Hossain has said that a new political party is going to be launched in the country by February next.
"The anti-discrimination student movement, which led the July uprising, and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee will jointly announce a centrist political party," he said.
Akhtar Hossain disclosed the information while addressing his daylong separate programmes in Kawnia upazila and Rangpur Carmichael College in Rangpur Thursday.
He distributed 1,000 blankets among cold-stricken poor and distressed in a function held at Kawnia Girls' High School ground in the morning and later, conducted public contacts in Kawnia Bazar in Kawnia upazila.
Later, he addressed a gathering of the students of Pirgachha and Kawnia upazila studying in Rangpur Carmichael College and Begum Rokeya University at Rangpur Carmichael College campus in the afternoon.
He said that 200 Thana committees of the proposed new political party have already been formed across the country.
"By January, more than 400 Thana committees will be formed. Then, in February, we will officially announce the party. Many name suggestions have come. It will be finalized after some deliberation," he said.
Akhtar said, "This party will emerge from a moderate political practice in Bangladesh. Just as we will not tolerate the Islamophobia that has been going on in this country for a long time, we will not tolerate any Hinduism, extremism or Muslim extremism in any places."
He said that many are trying to bring Awami League in the next election. It is clear that they are doing this because of their ties with Delhi. However, the people will not let Awami League return to politics in Bangladesh.
"The people of the country will resist with all their might against those who try to bring Awami League in the election. Those who have ties with Delhi are trying to bring Awami League in the next election," he said.
Akhtar said, "The people of Bangladesh have united against the Awami League. The people of Bangladesh will also use all their strength against those who are trying to bring them to the elections."
Akhtar Hossain said the constitution that exists, whoever becomes the Prime Minister, will also be a dictator, a fascist oppressor like Hasina. Therefore, people want a new constitution.
Akhtar Hossain said the biggest law of all laws is the constitution. Some things have been inserted in the constitution in such a way that if there is a Prime Minister in Bangladesh, the person will become a dictator like Hasina.
"So the existing constitution, the constitution that exists, will not work. We want a new constitution so that whoever becomes the Prime Minister, the person can be brought under accountability," he said.
Akhtar Hossain said that 50 years of independence have passed, but the people of the country are not well, they are in a lot of trouble.
"Sheikh's daughter Hasina has built a Padma Bridge. But she siphoned off huge money from the people equivalent to the cost for building 78 Padma Bridges. They have smuggled money by stealing money in the name of building the Padma Bridge," he said.
Akhtar said, "No matter which party comes to power in the country, no party should be able to launder money. No more money should be laundered."
"I will make efforts to implement the Teesta Master Plan and establish an economic zone on the banks of Teesta at the middle place in between the Kawnia and Pirgachha upazilas and these upazilas will be turned into model upazilas in the future," he added.
Rangpur divisional, district and Kawnia upazila level organisers of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee Alamgir Hossain, Arif Hossain, Rezwan Hossain, Suman Ahmed, Alamgir Nayan, M Alamgir Kabir, Engineer Sheikh Rezwan, MI Suman, Khandaker Mainul Haque Meem, Rifat Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Shipon Ahmed Himu and other leaders were present in the programmes.