Nagarik Committee set to form political party

Jatiya Nagarik Committee started preparations to form a youth-based political party, with organisational activities underway across the country. They are now working on committees at the upazila level.

At the same time, the anti-discrimination student movement geared up its organisational activities, and is now forming committees at the district level. Leaders of both organisations are regularly speaking on different national issues, appearing at different programmes, and visiting districts to set up root-level structures.

Both organisations have already restructured themselves and have been operating from separate offices in the Rupayan trade center in the capital’s Banglamotor area.