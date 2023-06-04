US visa policy ill-motivated: 14-party alliance

Amir Hossain Amu said, “We think this visa policy can be of assistance to those who want to foil the election and make in questionable on various excuses. We want to speak for ourselves keeping focus on this.”

He said, “If any country has doubts in this regard, they can sit and find the loopholes in the constitution to fix it. They can discuss. But election must be held on the foundation of constitution. We do not want the constitution to be hit, but to maintain the continuity of election in the country.”

Replying to a query on whether the 14-party Alliance would take any initiative for talks, Amir Hossain Amu said, “We think this nation respects the constitution and no party is out of nation, people and country. All should participate in the election with trust in the people and the constitution. We urged all parties to take part in polls for the sake of a fair election. If a any party has popularity, the administration cannot go against it. The polls results will lean towards it.”

The 14-party alliance expressed concerned over price hikes. Amir Hossain Amu said the alliance urged all concerned to normalise the market situation.