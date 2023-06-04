US visa policy ill-motivated: 14-party alliance

Ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance said the new US visa policy is ill-motivated and this visa policy, which is being used in some people's favour, was unwarranted.
14-party alliance coordinator, spokesperson and Awami Leaner advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu said this after a meeting of the alliance held in Eskaton of the capital on Sunday. He said various issues were discussed at the meeting, including the existing political situation and new US visa policy.
US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh on 24 March.
“Today, I am announcing a new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) (“3C”) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections. Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh," Antony Blinken said in the statement.
The new US visa policy for Bangladesh stirred speculations in the country’s political arena. A day after the US announced the visa policy, the foreign ministry said the government appreciates the strong support of international community, including the US to the firm commitment of prime minster Sheikh Hasina to ensure a free and fair election in Bangladesh.
Referring to the new US visa policy, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said, “There is no need for any headache over who will give us a visa or not, or who will impose sanctions. It makes no difference if we don’t travel 20 hours over the Atlantic by plane to go to America.”
The 14-party Alliance made these remarks on the US visa policy after the prime minister’s speech.
Amir Hossain Amu said, “The US visa policy seems very ill-motivated as it is uncalled for and unwarranted. Efforts are on to use it against several people, but we think the nation will remain united to uphold the process of the constitution. We are determined to hold a free and fair election and we expect no interference by anyone.”
Replying on a query on the 14-party alliance criticising the visa policy whereas Awami League general secretary claimed the visa policy did not target them, Amir Hossain Amu said, “We deem the US visa policy uwarranted. Incidentally, this is not a meeting of Awami League. It’s a meeting of the 14-party alliance. Keep in mind we are not rubber stamp. There are 13 other parties here and not all are Awami League. You must keep that in mind.”
“The 14-party alliance will say what it feels here. It is not up to us what the other parties say. We will declare whatever comes up in the discussion,” he added.
Amir Hossain Amu said, “We think this visa policy can be of assistance to those who want to foil the election and make in questionable on various excuses. We want to speak for ourselves keeping focus on this.”
He said, “If any country has doubts in this regard, they can sit and find the loopholes in the constitution to fix it. They can discuss. But election must be held on the foundation of constitution. We do not want the constitution to be hit, but to maintain the continuity of election in the country.”
Replying to a query on whether the 14-party Alliance would take any initiative for talks, Amir Hossain Amu said, “We think this nation respects the constitution and no party is out of nation, people and country. All should participate in the election with trust in the people and the constitution. We urged all parties to take part in polls for the sake of a fair election. If a any party has popularity, the administration cannot go against it. The polls results will lean towards it.”
The 14-party alliance expressed concerned over price hikes. Amir Hossain Amu said the alliance urged all concerned to normalise the market situation.
Mentioning that there would be detailed discussion on budget in parliament, Amir Hossain said, “We are giving importance to education. In this case, hiking prices of pens and paper may hamper studies and newspapers. So, we think price of pens and paper should be lowered and imposed taxes should be withdrawn.”
The 14-party alliance urged the government to improve the prevailing power crisis as early as possible, Amir Hossain Amu said adding, “Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is doing everything to normalise the power situation. We must see whether the government is aware and tries to solve it. But, if the situation goes out of hand, there is no benefit in blaming anyone.”
Amir Hossain Amu said, “14-party alliance will hold a rally on prevailing political situation in country on the capital’s Bangbandhu Avenue on 6 June where we would clarify our main stance to the nation. The alliance, however, will set its next course of action gradually after discussion.”
Presided over by Amir Hossain Amu, the Workers Party of Bangladesh president Rashed Khan Menon, Communist Party of Bangladesh general secretary Dilip Barua, Jatiya Party (JP) general secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Awami League presidium member Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya and joint secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation president Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Communist Kendro convener Wazedul Islam and Ganatantri Party general secretary Shahadat Hossain were present at the meeting.