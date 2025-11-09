July Charter implementation: Chances of consensus slim, decision rests with govt
There appears to be no prospect of consensus among political parties regarding the method of implementing the July Charter and the timing of the referendum. The government’s call for the parties to sit together and come up with a unified decision has also shown no sign of progress.
Jamaat-e-Islami’s initiative to hold discussions on this issue has failed. The joint effort by the six-party alliance Ganatantra Mancha, National Citizens Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, and AB Party, among nine parties in total, has also not advanced.
The seven-day deadline set by the government for a resolution will end tomorrow, Monday. As a result, the government will ultimately have to make the final decision on the implementation of the July Charter.
According to political sources, the initiative for dialogue among the parties has stalled largely due to the BNP’s reluctance. At this moment, the BNP is unwilling to join any discussion initiated by another political party. However, if the government takes the initiative, they will join the talks — this was the policy decision made at the BNP Standing Committee meeting last Thursday.
In light of the sharp disagreements among political parties over the implementation of the July Charter, the government expressed concern in an emergency meeting of the Advisory Council on 3 November.
From that meeting, the political parties were urged to hold discussions among themselves and give unified guidance to the interim government as soon as possible.
It was stated that the government would not organise the talks. If the parties failed to reach a unified decision within one week, the government would proceed to make its own decision.
Two days later, on Wednesday, Jamaat-e-Islami formed a two-member committee to initiate discussions on the matter. The party called the BNP secretary general and proposed talks, but the BNP did not respond. Moreover, the exchange of opposing statements between the two parties’ leaders has intensified.
Jamaat, Islami Andolan, and six other parties have called for a major rally in Dhaka next Tuesday with five demands, including the immediate issuance of an order to implement the July Charter and the holding of a referendum before the national election. The leaders of the eight parties have warned that they will announce tougher programmes from the rally if their demands are not met.
as time passes, the BNP and Jamaat — already on opposite sides regarding the method of implementing the reform proposal — are coming face to face even more sharply.
At that rally last Thursday, Jamaat’s Naib-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said, If it’s not given willingly, we will force the issue.”
The issue of BNP rejecting Jamaat’s proposal was also discussed yesterday at a meeting of the liaison committee of the eight-party alliance. The leaders there said that if BNP issues the invitation, they will participate in the dialogue in the interest of the country, the nation, and the people.
However, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed questioned Jamaat’s call for dialogue. Speaking at a discussion meeting of Chhatra Dal in Dhaka yesterday (Saturday), he said, “If the chief adviser of the interim government invites us for discussion on any issue, we are always interested and willing to join. But why are we being invited by another political party?”
Meanwhile, in an effort to reduce differences between BNP and Jamaat over the implementation of the July Charter and to reach a political consensus, Ganatantra Mancha and nine other parties have taken the initiative to hold separate discussions with the two parties. Until yesterday (Saturday), no progress was observed in that initiative.
Zonayed Saki, one of the top leaders of Ganatantra Mancha and chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, told Prothom Alo last night that their efforts were continuing.
At an event in Dhaka yesterday, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury referred to the street programmes announced by Jamaat and the eight parties, saying, “Every now and then, you say you’ll go to the streets. Now if another party takes to the streets in protest, what will happen — won’t there be clashes?”
At the same event, Jamaat’s central assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad responded, saying that BNP’s current behaviour resembles that of the Awami League.
Referring to BNP’s rejection of Jamaat’s proposal for dialogue on the implementation of the July Charter, he said, “The BNP secretary general was invited, but they said they would not respond to Jamaat’s call.
The fallen regime (Sheikh Hasina’s) used to say similar things — that they wouldn’t sit with certain parties. Can’t we come out of that culture? If BNP invites, Jamaat will join and also encourage others to join.”
As BNP and Jamaat remain firm in their respective positions, the possibility of consensus has become increasingly slim. AB Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju told Prothom Alo, “Everyone wants resolution, but everyone delivers fiery speeches. Some say they won’t join discussions, and others say they’ll bend fingers. How will consensus happen like this?”
Politically aware individuals believe it is unrealistic to expect that a negotiation will be reached through party-led initiatives without government mediation.
The National Consensus Commission began formal discussions on the implementation of the July Charter last September. A long break was then taken in those discussions. The commission had urged the political parties to hold internal talks on how to implement it.
At that time, Ganatantra Mancha had taken such an initiative, joined by NCP, AB Party, and Gono Odhikar Parishad. Although they held talks with several parties, no result ultimately came from it.
Hasnat Kayum, coordinator of Ganatantra Mancha and president of the Bangladesh State Reform Movement, told Prothom Alo last night, “We are not satisfied with the government’s role regarding the reform, but Ganatantra Mancha, from a sense of responsibility, took the initiative for dialogue earlier and has done so again. We are trying to move our efforts forward, but the larger parties will have to show flexibility.”