July Charter implementation: Chances of consensus slim, decision rests with govt

There appears to be no prospect of consensus among political parties regarding the method of implementing the July Charter and the timing of the referendum. The government’s call for the parties to sit together and come up with a unified decision has also shown no sign of progress.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s initiative to hold discussions on this issue has failed. The joint effort by the six-party alliance Ganatantra Mancha, National Citizens Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, and AB Party, among nine parties in total, has also not advanced.

The seven-day deadline set by the government for a resolution will end tomorrow, Monday. As a result, the government will ultimately have to make the final decision on the implementation of the July Charter.

According to political sources, the initiative for dialogue among the parties has stalled largely due to the BNP’s reluctance. At this moment, the BNP is unwilling to join any discussion initiated by another political party. However, if the government takes the initiative, they will join the talks — this was the policy decision made at the BNP Standing Committee meeting last Thursday.