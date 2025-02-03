A young adviser may resign to lead a new political party

The Anti-Discrimination Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee are going to unveil a new political party in mid-February and a young adviser may resign from the interim government to take the responsibility of the new party.

Top leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Movement and the Jatiya Nagarik Committee said the new party will be a centrist one . They have received several proposed names but have not yet finalised it. Discussion is underway to determine the party symbol.