A young adviser may resign to lead a new political party
The Anti-Discrimination Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee are going to unveil a new political party in mid-February and a young adviser may resign from the interim government to take the responsibility of the new party.
Top leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Movement and the Jatiya Nagarik Committee said the new party will be a centrist one . They have received several proposed names but have not yet finalised it. Discussion is underway to determine the party symbol.
Several sources of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee said any of three advisers representing the students in the interim government – Mahfuj Alam, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain – will resign and lead the party and the remaining two will may also quit the government at their convenience. One of the latter two may resign in June and join the party, according the sources.
When asked, Jatiya Nagorik Committee member secretary Akhter Hossain told Prothom Alo on Sunday evening a formal announcement on the formation of their will come at the last half of February. The party will be a centrist party focusing national interests other than the right and left ideologies. They want to bring new faces who have no political affiliations but sided with the mass uprising.
Discussion is underway on the party’s name, launching date and venue, Akhter Hossain said adding, “We are trying to understand the public opinion. Names of student advisers from the interim government also came up in our discussion but this has yet not been finalised. Besides, if they resign how the representativeness of the student will remain in the government is also being discussed.”
A source of the Anti-Discrimination Movement said a brother of an adviser can hold an important post in the new political party. That individual is a member of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee.
A student-people mass uprising led by the student platform Anti-Discrimination Movement ousted the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 while the Jatiya Nagorik Committee was launched in last September aimed at strengthening the forces of mass uprising for the nation rebuilding. Jatiya Nagorik Committee gave the first committee on 8 November 2024. As of 1 February, they formed representative committees in 257 thanas and upazila and had mor than 34,000 representatives across the country.
The Anti-Discrimination Movement formed the first committee on 2 November. As of 1 February, they have convening committees in 30 districts, 5 cities, 8 thanas, 2 universities, three colleges and a polytechnic institutes. They have about 8,500 members.
However, the Jatiya Nagorik Committee will remain as a civil political platform and the Anti-Discrimination Movement will continues its activities even after the formation of the new political party by the students.