LGRD minister Tajul’s wealth grows by 1.02b in 10 yrs

In the affidavit submitted for the 12th parliamentary elections, Tajul Islam, however, did not mention the wealth and income of his wife or any other person dependent on him.

He mentioned Tk 41.7 million as his income per annum. His income was a little more than Tk 40 million in 2014 and 2018 too.

Tajul Islam, also vice-president of Cumilla Dakshin district Awami League, has been elected as a member of parliament four times from Cumilla-9 (Laksham and Manoharganj) constituency.

He was made the minister of LGRD after the 11th parliamentary election.

Before being appointed as minister in 2018, the amount of his wealth was Tk 474.6 million, which has doubled in a span of four years. In that time, he has repaid a loan of Tk 64.4 million to Southeast Bank too.

As per the information provided in the latest affidavit, Tajul Islam’s annual income from agricultural sources has increased to Tk 335,000 from Tk 240,000 in 2018.

He has earned over Tk 16.99 million as house rent which was a little more than Tk 2.26 million in 2018. The income from house rent was Tk 740,000 in 2014.