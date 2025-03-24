Nation should be clarified motive of NCP leaders’ meeting with Army Chief: Nurul Haque

Gano Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur has expressed concern that the country might experience an unstable situation like the 1/11 changeover.

He said statements from some political parties and the newly founded political party have created a negative notion against the army and it has further escalated the possibilities of a political regime change again.

He said this while speaking to newspersons after attending an extended meeting organised by Barishal city and district units of Gano Odhikar Parishad at the Barishal Press Club auditorium Monday afternoon.