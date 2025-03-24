Nation should be clarified motive of NCP leaders’ meeting with Army Chief: Nurul Haque
Gano Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur has expressed concern that the country might experience an unstable situation like the 1/11 changeover.
He said statements from some political parties and the newly founded political party have created a negative notion against the army and it has further escalated the possibilities of a political regime change again.
He said this while speaking to newspersons after attending an extended meeting organised by Barishal city and district units of Gano Odhikar Parishad at the Barishal Press Club auditorium Monday afternoon.
He said a vested quarter is conspiring against the country anew. The Gano Odhikar Parishad president said, “There is no elected government in the country at the moment. Taking advantage of this, different quarters may conspire or further complicate the situation. In particular, the way that Hasnat, Sarjis or parties formed by the students like the National Citizens Party are talking against the army may further complicate the situation.”
Nurul Haque Nur said, “People become concerned when the students who led the July uprising talk about rehabilitation of the Awami League in politics on the excuse of the army. However, it has been revealed that it were the student leaders who sought for the appointment of the army chief. They did not go there at the invitation of the army chief. So the NCP should investigate why the two students met the army chief and what they discussed and clarify the nation in this regard.”
He further said, “Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman played a very significant role in the regime change on 5 August. Despite being a relative of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he asked her to step down on 4 August. So such statements targeting the army after all these seem to have a vested intention. We must not forget the fact the army played a vital role in the uprising.”
Citing that the fascist force is rising from the ashes again, the former DUCSU VP said in this situation, a national dialogue has become imperative to reduce political divisions and reach a national consensus before Eid.