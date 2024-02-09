BNP has to pay for its mistake: Obaidul Quader

Governing Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader Friday said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will have to pay for the mistake it made by not joining the 7 January polls.

He made the remark while speaking at a press conference at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office in the capital this afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Bangladesh’s democracy is far different from Pakistan’s democracy.