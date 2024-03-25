Awami League will never allow ruining country’s democracy: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Monday alerted the people about conspiracy against the country’s independence, sovereignty and economic emancipation, urging all to make collective efforts to march Bangladesh’s advancement further towards prosperity confronting all the hurdles.

“Let’s make collective efforts on the 54th Independence Day to further Bangladesh’s development and advancement overcoming all the ill tactics and conspiracies,” she said in a televised address to the nation on the eve of the Independence and National Day, 2024.

The speech was aired by different TV channels, radio stations and online platforms, including Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar simultaneously at 7:30 pm.

In her over 17-minute speech, the prime minister said in the last 15 years, her government has transformed Bangladesh into a country of “Rising Economy” by attaining unprecedented and visible development in the socio-economic sectors that include agriculture, health, education, industry, poverty alleviation, infrastructural development, women empowerment and decrease in the child and maternal mortality rates.