JUCSU election: Candidates won election through personal reputation

The election, held on Thursday after 33 years, saw a coalition of students supported by the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel winning 20 out of 25 posts, including General Secretary.

Panels from the Chhatra Dal and leftist organisations failed to win any seats.

According to university sources, elected Sports Secretary Mahmudul Hasan Kiron is a student of the Department of Bangla and a member of the Bangladesh Under-23 football team.

The 23 year old has played for Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society, Bashundhara Kings, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, and Arambagh Krira Sangha.

Since his admission to the university, his consistent performances on the field have earned him campus-wide popularity.