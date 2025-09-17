Student union polls
JUCSU election: Candidates won election through personal reputation
Two independent candidates secured victory based on their personal reputation and contributions, despite the heavy defeat of panels backed by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, and various other left-leaning organisations in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) election.
The two winners are Mahmudul Hasan Kiron, elected Sports Secretary, and Mohibullah Sheikh (Sheikh Jisan Ahamed), elected Cultural Secretary. Among them, Kiron received the highest number of votes in JUCSU, securing 5,778, while Sheikh obtained 2,018 votes.
The election, held on Thursday after 33 years, saw a coalition of students supported by the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel winning 20 out of 25 posts, including General Secretary.
Panels from the Chhatra Dal and leftist organisations failed to win any seats.
According to university sources, elected Sports Secretary Mahmudul Hasan Kiron is a student of the Department of Bangla and a member of the Bangladesh Under-23 football team.
The 23 year old has played for Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society, Bashundhara Kings, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, and Arambagh Krira Sangha.
Since his admission to the university, his consistent performances on the field have earned him campus-wide popularity.
Many believe his election manifesto further attracted voter attention.
Humayun Kabir Joy, captain of the university cricket team and a student of Government and Politics, remarked, “Kiron’s popularity as a footballer is significant, but I believe his reputation as an individual is even greater. He was involved in different social activities. His involvement in these activities encouraged students to support him at the polls.”
Meanwhile, elected Cultural Secretary Mohibullah Jisan, a student of the Department of Drama and Dramatics, is widely known on campus as Sheikh Jisan Ahamed.
From the outset of his university life, he gained recognition through his Facebook platform, Jisu Entertainment, where he produced remakes of popular film scenes.
His creative engagement in cinema earned him considerable acceptance among students, which, according to many, strongly influenced the election outcome.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mohibullah Sheikh said, “While other candidates began their campaigns only 10 to 15 days before the election, I had been campaigning for five years through my work. This prior connection with the students significantly contributed to my victory.”