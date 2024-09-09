India always adopts politics of dominance with neighboring countries: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said India’s relationship with its neighbouring countries is not going well now as the country always adopts politics of dominance with its neighbours.
He said this while speaking to newspersons after offering prayers at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s tomb at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital marking the 46th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Mohila Dal.
BNP standing committee members Begum Selima Rahman and AZM Zahid Hossain, Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas and general secretary Sultana Ahmed and leaders and activities of the party were present there.
Replying to a question Mirza Fakhrul said: "India’s relationship with its neighbouring countries is not going so well. The main reason as I see is India's continuous dominant politics with its neighbouring countries”.
This approach will not bring good results to India or its neighbouring countries, he added.
The BNP secretary general said bilateral relationships should be built on respect, dignity, and mutual interests.
In response to another query, he said BNP have already met members of the advisory council including the chief adviser twice. In those meetings BNP urged the government to present its reform plans before the people, he said.
Besides, the party urged the government to hold elections within a logical timeframe to handover the power to people.
He said the country has been freed from fascism through the movement of student and people after 16 years.
Numerous people including women and children embraced martyrdom in the revolution, said Mirza Fakhrul.
The BNP secretary general urged Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal to continue its movement for upholding the independence achieved in the movement and establishing democracy.