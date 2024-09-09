India always adopts politics of dominance with neighboring countries: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said India’s relationship with its neighbouring countries is not going well now as the country always adopts politics of dominance with its neighbours.

He said this while speaking to newspersons after offering prayers at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s tomb at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital marking the 46th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Mohila Dal.

BNP standing committee members Begum Selima Rahman and AZM Zahid Hossain, Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas and general secretary Sultana Ahmed and leaders and activities of the party were present there.

Replying to a question Mirza Fakhrul said: "India’s relationship with its neighbouring countries is not going so well. The main reason as I see is India's continuous dominant politics with its neighbouring countries”.