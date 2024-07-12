They must fight for voting rights like they fight against quota: Amir Khasru
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said, "The government does not want to see Bangladesh as a meritorious state. Those with merit may not be supportive of a fascist government. They must fight for their votes just as they fight against quotas. They must struggle for democracy."
He was speaking at a discussion on "Proposal for 31-point reforms and democratic transformation of the state" organised by Ganatantra Mancha today, Friday, at the National Press Club.
Ganatantra Mancha organised the meeting marking one year of the simultaneous movement's 31-point and 1-point declarations.
Amir Khasru said, people's ownership of the country has been hijacked. If this ownership is to be restored, the political parties must have unity and political settlement. It is important to make necessary changes to uphold the constitution, the judiciary, the parliament, the economic system and people's participation. That is the aim of the 31 points.
There is no doubt in anyone's mind about the unity among BNP and like-minded parties, the BNP leader said, adding, "There has been a lot of determination and effort behind this unity. We have not managed to take the 31 points to the people. The people must be assured that once this fascist government is removed, the people will see change. The people must be given this reassurance. This has been given in the 31 points.
Speaking as chair of the meeting, Ganatantra Mancha's coordinator and Ganosamhati Andolan's chief coordinator Zonayed Saki said, "The 31 points is the outline of the future democratic Bangladesh. Various sections of the society have risen up. These struggles are gaining strength."
Alleging that the government is intentionally bringing the student community in confrontation with the court, he said, "The people look to the opposition parties to generate a widespread movement and remove this government."
The speakers said that the one-point movement is on. After 7 January the movement entered a new stage. They said that the opposition parties would soon come up with anti-government programmes that the general people wanted to see from them.
Also speaking at the event were Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Huq, Gono Forum general secretary Subrata Chowdhury, Bhasani Onushari Parishad convener Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, JSD vice president Tania Rab, Rashtra Sangskar Andolan's chief coordinator Hasnat Qayyum, AB Party's joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuad, Gono Odhikar Parishad general secretary Muhammad Rashed Khan, and others.
On this day last year, BNP and its allies in the simultaneous movement had made a one-point declaration.
The demands included the resignation of the government, the dissolving of the parliament, formation of an election-time neutral government, reforming the election commission to hold free, fair and inclusive elections, release of all political prisoners including the BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of all false cases, revoking all instigated sentences, economic emancipation of the people through democratic reforms of the state system, and restoration of voting rights.