They must fight for voting rights like they fight against quota: Amir Khasru

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said, "The government does not want to see Bangladesh as a meritorious state. Those with merit may not be supportive of a fascist government. They must fight for their votes just as they fight against quotas. They must struggle for democracy."

He was speaking at a discussion on "Proposal for 31-point reforms and democratic transformation of the state" organised by Ganatantra Mancha today, Friday, at the National Press Club.

Ganatantra Mancha organised the meeting marking one year of the simultaneous movement's 31-point and 1-point declarations.