BNP and others in simultaneous movement or not?

Various parties and alliances had taken up a simultaneous movement with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) before the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections. The boycott of the election and the simultaneous movement was, in effect, a failure as governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) went ahead with the election despite the movement. Apprehensions have now emerged over the future of the anti-government simultaneous movement.

Six months have passed since the election was held on 7 January this year, but the anti-government elements have not held any simultaneous movement. There is no likelihood of any such simultaneous movement in the near future either.

In such a situation, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, one of the main leaders of a partner in the simultaneous movement, Ganatantra Mancha, said, "There is no simultaneous movement now."

His statement has sparked off questions regarding the future of the simultaneous movement.