BNP rife with questions over failure in movement

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has actually failed in their one-point movement to oust the government and many of the party leaders and activists have been saying this since the Awami League formed the government for the fourth consecutive term after the 12th national polls held on 7 January.

At the same time, the party didn’t split up despite the mass arrest drive, pressure and lures and a large number of the voters refrained from casting votes. Many of the party leaders and activists are seeing this as a success of the party.

The BNP has been out of power for 17 years. The party spent more than a decade in the movement demanding a caretaker government system. The party held various programmes demanding the resignation of the government in the last one and a half years. BNP left power in 2006. Since then, the party has been engaged in a long term movement demanding the resignation of the government and election under a non-partisan caretaker government. However, the party held several peaceful programmes, including grand rallies, in different parts of the country. But, these movements didn’t yield any success.