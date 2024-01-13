BNP looks for way to revive 'listless' movement

BNP leaders say that innumerable leaders and workers of the party, facing various cases, are now in hiding. And around 27,000 of the leaders and activists are behind bars. Measures must be taken to get them released on bail. Organisational activities must also be stepped up to involve the party men in the programmes.

Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Friday, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "There is no reason for BNP leaders and activists to be despondent. We appealed to the people to boycott the election. The people did not go to cast their votes. This government has no recognition in the democratic world. BNP is carrying on its movement. The movement will continue for as long as this government is not toppled and democracy along with voting rights is not restored."

Speaking to several leaders of parties who are with BNP in a simultaneous movement, it was learnt that they had advised BNP to plan programmes with strong preparation. They feel that the people are fed up with the spiralling price of essentials, the injustice of the government, corruption and the repeated farce in the name of elections. They are irate at the one-sided stand of the state machinery including the police and the administration. Thousands of opposition leaders and activists are enmeshed in cases. They are now being convicted on various terms. Unless this government is removed, no one will survive.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, top leader of Ganatantra Mancha and Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Huq said, the people have delivered their message by boycotting the election. Now the political parties must go for an all-out struggle or the future will be destroyed.