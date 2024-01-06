Who deprived you for 15 yrs, boycott them for a single day: Rizvi

On the eve of the 12th national election, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi urged voters to boycott the polls outright, alleging that the authorities had orchestrated a unique 'dummy election.'

"Those who deprived you of your civic rights over the last 15 years, boycott them for at least a single day on 7 January," he, senior joint secretary general of the party, said in a virtual press briefing on Saturday.