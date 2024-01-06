Awami League’s contenders in the election are itself and its allies

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election is to take place tomorrow, Sunday. Awami League is the major party in this election. Along with Awami League, the party’s independent candidates are the main contenders. Outside of this are the partners of the ruling party-led alliance, allies, and certain close parties. Then there are a few leaders who have broken away from BNP and candidates of a few “king’s parties”. Almost all of them have joined the election having received assurances of cooperation from Awami League and various quarters associated with the government.

The latest situation of the election makes it clear that the parliament to be formed after the 7 January voting will largely comprise Awami League leaders and the party’s supporters. The rest are also coming from among those known to be close to Awami League and the government. In order words, it is apparent that the coming parliament will be limited to the supporters of one party.