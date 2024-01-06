Awami League’s contenders in the election are itself and its allies

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election is to take place tomorrow, Sunday. Awami League is the major party in this election. Along with Awami League, the party’s independent candidates are the main contenders. Outside of this are the partners of the ruling party-led alliance, allies, and certain close parties. Then there are a few leaders who have broken away from BNP and candidates of a few “king’s parties”. Almost all of them have joined the election having received assurances of cooperation from Awami League and various quarters associated with the government.
The latest situation of the election makes it clear that the parliament to be formed after the 7 January voting will largely comprise Awami League leaders and the party’s supporters. The rest are also coming from among those known to be close to Awami League and the government. In order words, it is apparent that the coming parliament will be limited to the supporters of one party.
Of the 28 parties including Awami League, 266 of the candidates are nominated by Awami League. Outside of that, there are another 269 candidates associated with Awami League politics. Awami League has conceded 26 seats to the present main opposition in parliament Jatiya Party (JaPa). Awami League has withdrawn its candidates from these seats.
Partners of the 14 party alliance have been given six seats on the basis of understanding. This include three for Jasod, two for Workers Party, and one for Jatiya Party (JP). They are contesting in the election with the Awami League ‘boat’ symbol.
More to follow....