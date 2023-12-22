National elections: Is it victory of the vote, or of something else?

A question arises: How is the Awami League government to blame if BNP and its allies do not participate in the election? However, considering the political history and culture of the country, there should be an initial question: has the government even tried to bring NP to the 2024 elections?

The statement of Abdur Razzaque, the agriculture minister and a key ruling party leader, made it clear that there were efforts, but were done in a crooked way. He said a proposal was offered to bring BNP into the polls by releasing all of their leaders overnight. Some ministers denied the authenticity of his statement, while he provided a different explanation in the face of pressure.

But the incident of Barrister Shahjahan Omar is shining proof that there were efforts, as disclosed by the agriculture minister. Shahjahan Omar, like other BNP leaders now languishing in jail, was imprisoned and placed on remand in a case. All of a sudden, he secured bail, walked out of jail within hours, and announced candidacy the next day following a meeting with the prime minister.