Affidavits of ministers, MPs resemble folk tale of Aladdin’s lamp: Rizvi

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has castigated the rampant corruption of Awami League leaders and observed that the affidavits of assets submitted by ministers and lawmakers resemble the folk tale of Aladdin’s lamp.

“When we go through the affidavits of their (Awami League) ministers, lawmakers, and dummy-beneficiary independent candidates for the one-party sham election, it seems like reading the folk tale of Aladdin’s lamp,” he said in a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.