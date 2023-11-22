Some want to assume power thru dead bodies: PM Hasina

Some people who are thinking of assuming power over dead bodies are very inhuman, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.

“I don’t see such brutality anywhere else as those who want to assume power through killing people. It’s beyond imagination to think,” she said while addressing the Armed Forces Day-2023 Reception at Senakunja at Dhaka Cantonment.

Sheikh Hasina said, “I don’t know... my question is why people are burnt alive and killed? I still don’t understand why buses are being torched and state properties are being destroyed.”