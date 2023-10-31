OHCHR calls govt to show greatest restraint, uphold human rights

Amid the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh, the office of the high commissioner for human rights (OHCHR) at the United Nations has urged the government to 'observe the greatest restraint while curbing the tensions'.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the OHCHR said, “We are deeply concerned by the series of violent incidents during ongoing protests. We urge the government to observe the greatest restraint to curb political tensions at this critical time, and to ensure that human rights are fully upheld, before, during and after the elections.”