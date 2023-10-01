'One party' mindset is the problem

I know there will be people who say that Awami League did hold 'fair' elections and in 2024 will do so again. But an election where there is no chance of the people's will being reflected, cannot be called an election by any doctrine, local or foreign. Awami League boycotted the 1988 election on this ground during the anti-government movement. In 1996 during the BNP rule, it took Jatiya Party and Jamaat-e-Islami along with it and resigned. Along with these two parties it held countrywide hartal (general strikes), blockades and an all-out movement. Awami League clearly said at the time that a permanent caretaker government for the elections must be established.

The only political arrangement for a free and fair election is to establish a non-party caretaker government -- this was the consensus that emerged. Awami League played the major role in building this consensus, but BNP and the other parties accepted this.

In the constitutional reforms committee formed by the Awami League government in 2011, there was a proposal to reform the caretaker system, but almost all the parties, including the major two parties as well as civil society insisted that the elections must be held under a caretaker government.

Had the last two elections, particularly that of 2018, been fair conducted with the inclusion of all, then perhaps Awami League would have had the chance to say that fair elections are possible under a partisan government too. But after one of the most rigged elections in the history of Bangladesh, is there any change to say that? No. Quite to the contrary, the government has made the possibility of a fair election even more far-fetched by placing persons of its camp in vital places of all the institutions of state over the past 15 years. It has resorted to repression and suppression to establish its authoritarian rule and make a fair election even more impossible. So there is all reason to believe the insistence of holding the 2024 election under the party government is an attempt to further cement the one-party system of rule.