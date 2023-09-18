The election will be held, no one can thwart it!

BNP leaders would say they would not join any election under this government and won’t allow any such election to be held. They have gone a step ahead now, declaring that they will topple this government from power. When I asked a former BNP member of parliament that with only three months left of the election and the schedule likely to be announced at the end of October or the beginning of November, how will they thwart the election?

In reply, the BNP leader said three months is not an insignificant span of time. Just wait and see what happens. Awami League’s 2014 and 2018 formula won’t work this time. Another leader of an alliance partner of BNP said that given the state of the country’s economy, they won’t have to wait three months even. The government will crash.

Whether the government crashes or not, the country’s economy is in a visibly bad shape. Investment has come to a standstill, there is a gas and electricity crisis and the price of essentials is spiraling out of control. The government’s efforts to intermittently raid the markets, fix the prices of eggs, onions and potatoes, have proven to be futile. The common people are at their wit’s end.

The problem is that one cannot expect responsible behaviour from the political parties of this ill-fated country. Over the last 52 years, the crumbling leftists, the powerful centrists and rightists, have all failed to determine how to hold an election. Whichever party comes to power, carries out all sorts of manipulation to win the election. They say one thing when out of power, and quite the opposite once in power.