On whose side are the people?

We all know that if there is a fair election, the candidates have to go to the people, answer at least to some extent for their past actions, and made some commitments. In staged election, there is no need to go to the people, only the administration and the various forces have to be kept happy and the criminal cadres of the party have to be used. When emerging victorious in such an election, there is no obligation to do anything for the people. Rather, the administration and the various forces must be given benefits unstintingly and the party cadres must be given impunity for the boundless looting. Any discontent that they may have can be addressed by imposing all sorts of taxes and expenditure on the people and also a strong coterie of loyalists can be built up by freely stealing public money from banks, the share market and the reserves. These experiences are nothing new to us.

There are more benefits to a fair election. If an election is fair, there is a fear of losing power. If power is lost, there is fear of being exposed in the media, of facing cases and harassment. Then the party is power is a bit restrained in resorting to unscrupulous action. If a staged election can be ensured, then there are no such fears. Then uncontrolled suppression and repression can be unleashed not just against the opposition parties, but against any justified demands and non-political movements too. All of us have seen this in the instance of the quota reforms movement, even in the movement of children for safe roads.

Bangladesh's history indicates power changes hands in fair elections. As a result, biased appointments can't be made to top positions in state organisations, rendering these into completely partisan establishments. When a new government comes to power, persons who were discriminated against under the previous regime, are rewarded. This process, to an extent, keeps some form of balance in state organisations. But staged elections eliminate the possibility of government change and so this balance does not exist. The establishments lose accountability. It is not just the opposition, but the common people who face endless sufferings.