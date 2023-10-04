What we can do to ensure the right to vote

To the apparent eye, it seems that the ruling quarters have not come to their senses even after the EU decision not to send an election observation team and the US visa policy's implementation. To all appearances, at least, they maintain that these decisions from foreign quarters make no difference to them, though their unease is quite apparent.

It seems that the law enforcement agencies and even the judges are displaying casualness in regard. Then there are those who over enthusiastically term the foreigners as the "enemy", alleging that they are interfering in our domestic affairs.

Our apprehension is that the casualness and the over-enthusiasm of the ruling quarters and their associates is not just a display of their foolishness, but is suicidal too. They fail to realise that there are many justified reasons for the European and American interest in Bangladesh's elections. They are our long-standing development partners. They have huge investment in Bangladesh's development. In fact, the US is Bangladesh's largest investor. Europe and America are the biggest buyers of our readymade garments. They are a large source of our remittance too. That is why a democratic, stable Bangladesh is important to them. Also, they want an effective democratic Bangladesh for geopolitical reasons too.

Above all, democracy, human rights and the rule of law are values precious to Europe and America. These are the main pillars of the US foreign policy. That is why the US already has sanctioned our RAB and seven of its officials on grounds of violating human rights. The European Parliament to recently expressed concern about the state of human rights in Bangladesh.