What we can do to ensure the right to vote

According to constitutional compulsions, the 12th national parliament election is to be held within 29 January next year. The ruling Awami League is determined to hold the election within this time at any cost. The election commission too is proceeding towards holding the election around the beginning of January. On the other hand, opposition BNP and its allies are adamant not to join the election unless it is held under a caretaker government.
Meanwhile, questions abound among various quarters as to whether an environment conducive to a fair, neutral and competitive election exists. The European Union (EU)'s decision not to send election observers has brought these questions further to the fore. EU, after all, didn't take this decision very casually from Brussels. They sent a pre-election observation team to Bangladesh which held intensive discussions from 6 to 26 July with Bangladesh's political parties, various government agencies, the civil society, the media and other stakeholders, based on which they drew up recommendations, leading to this decision.
Even before this, the US had raised questions regarding the viability of the election environment. On 24 May this year they announced that US restrictions would be imposed on any political parties, officials of the administration, members of the law enforcement agencies, and judges who impeded the process of a fair and neutral election. The US ambassador in Dhaka recently even mentioned that the media would fall under these restrictions too.
After the announcement of the US visa policy, all sorts of doubts arose in people's mind regarding its application. Then on 22 September, when the announcement was made that the initiation of the visa policy had begun, all doubts were put to rest that the US stand for fair elections in Bangladesh was not mere rhetoric.
Incidentally, neutral observers within the country have all along being playing an active role in calling for a level playing field for a competitive election. We citizens have been pointing to the biased behaviour of the administration, the law enforcement agencies in particular. We have also raised the question of no-confidence in the election commission. Above all, we have even been exerting that the 15th amendment to the constitution necessitating elections under a party government, is a mountainous obstacle in the path of competitive elections. Unfortunately, those immersed in power politics, have not bothered to heed our contentions.
To the apparent eye, it seems that the ruling quarters have not come to their senses even after the EU decision not to send an election observation team and the US visa policy's implementation. To all appearances, at least, they maintain that these decisions from foreign quarters make no difference to them, though their unease is quite apparent.
It seems that the law enforcement agencies and even the judges are displaying casualness in regard. Then there are those who over enthusiastically term the foreigners as the "enemy", alleging that they are interfering in our domestic affairs.
Our apprehension is that the casualness and the over-enthusiasm of the ruling quarters and their associates is not just a display of their foolishness, but is suicidal too. They fail to realise that there are many justified reasons for the European and American interest in Bangladesh's elections. They are our long-standing development partners. They have huge investment in Bangladesh's development. In fact, the US is Bangladesh's largest investor. Europe and America are the biggest buyers of our readymade garments. They are a large source of our remittance too. That is why a democratic, stable Bangladesh is important to them. Also, they want an effective democratic Bangladesh for geopolitical reasons too.
Above all, democracy, human rights and the rule of law are values precious to Europe and America. These are the main pillars of the US foreign policy. That is why the US already has sanctioned our RAB and seven of its officials on grounds of violating human rights. The European Parliament to recently expressed concern about the state of human rights in Bangladesh.
If we can make the forthcoming election credible by means of the good actions of those who can influence the election, then I feel we can not only avoid the visa restrictions, but also all the consequences that come along with it. This may even ease the way to the sanctions being lifted off RAB. If not, as a nation we will fall into a deep chasm
Voting rights are recognised by international law and many international conventions as an important human right, not just a domestic issue of any country. It was because the Pakistanis disregarded our voting rights and violated human rights that we fought the liberation war and with the help of foreign intervention, our country became independent.
We also fail to realise that the US didn't impose its visa policy against anyone on the spur of the moment. They took this decision based on documentary evidence. They are accountable to the judiciary and the legislative for all their decisions. They cannot do anything without due evidence. In other words, the world is shrinking for all the polling officers, judges, officers of the administration and law enforcement, who were involved in snatching away people's voting rights in the last election and are all set to do the same this time as well, and are instigating others to this end too.
And as for those who are preparing to snatch away the voting rights of the people of Bangladesh and to hold a one-sided, controversial election by any means, they do not realise that from long before the election, applying the visa policy was a 'test case' for the US. Till now it is apparent that they will not step back from this decision.
It is clear that our foreign friends are trying to give us a message through their various decisions, that our election system is flawed. They are giving us a wake-up call. But they are not telling us how to remove those flaws. That responsibility lies with us.
So come, let us find a solution through dialogue and discussion aimed at rendering our election system effective and establishing a sustainable democratic system so we may repay our debt to our valiant freedom fighters who gave their lives to establish our right to self-determination, and for the sake of our future generations. These dialogues and discussions must aim for a long-term solution that starts with the innovation of a system that ensures the neutrality of the election commission, the administration and the law enforcement agencies, and that will render the forthcoming election fair, neutral and competitive.
Finally, if we can make the forthcoming election credible by means of the good actions of those who can influence the election, then I feel we can not only avoid the visa restrictions, but also all the consequences that come along with it. This may even ease the way to the sanctions being lifted off RAB. If not, as a nation we will fall into a deep chasm.