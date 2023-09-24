US visa policy initiation is certainly a pressure

The US has initiated its US policy against those causing obstruction to a fair election process in Bangladesh. After the statement in this regard by the US state department, the US embassy spokesperson in Dhaka Bryan Schiller stated that the US has already imposed visa restrictions on certain members of Bangladesh’s law enforcement agencies, the ruling party and the political opposition. The US had earlier already announced that they would be imposing these restrictions. They have now officially announced that these restrictions have commenced.
This step undertaken by the US is certainly a pressure. We have to see this measure as a part of the US’ continued pressure regarding free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh. This pressure will fall upon everyone involved in the election process. After all, almost all of our senior officials linked to the election process have personal interests involved. Their offspring live in various countries around the world including the US. They too will be affected, according to the visa policy. So there is tangible pressure to hold a proper election in the country. However, only time will tell what the consequences will be.
It is not known for the time being upon whom the US visa restrictions have been applied. The US maintains confidentiality in this regard. All sorts of lists are popping up here and there, but none of these can be verified without due scrutiny. It is not comprehended on what basis the state minister for foreign affairs came up with a brief list in this connection.
When the US state department had announced their new visa policy, they had stated that visa restriction would be imposed on members of political parties, law enforcement agencies, the administration and the judiciary, who hampered the election process.
The European Union (EU) has decided not to send any election observation team to observe the next election in Bangladesh. This measure cannot be seen isolated from the measure taken by the US. They took this decision based on the report of the pre-election observation team that had been sent by the EU. I do not believe the contention that they are not sending the observation team due to budgetary constraints. It is because they feel that the environment is not conducive to fair elections.
This pressure from the West including the US will continue on up till the election. This is a continuous process. In 2021 the US had imposed sanctions on RAB and certain members of the force. This time they have come up with visa restrictions. So it should not be thought that discussions or diplomatic efforts will sway them from their decision.
The only solution that lies ahead of us to emerge from this uneasy situation is to hold a free, fair and peaceful election. If that can be done, then we will have no cause for concern over the visa policy.