US visa policy initiation is certainly a pressure

It is not known for the time being upon whom the US visa restrictions have been applied. The US maintains confidentiality in this regard. All sorts of lists are popping up here and there, but none of these can be verified without due scrutiny. It is not comprehended on what basis the state minister for foreign affairs came up with a brief list in this connection.

When the US state department had announced their new visa policy, they had stated that visa restriction would be imposed on members of political parties, law enforcement agencies, the administration and the judiciary, who hampered the election process.

The European Union (EU) has decided not to send any election observation team to observe the next election in Bangladesh. This measure cannot be seen isolated from the measure taken by the US. They took this decision based on the report of the pre-election observation team that had been sent by the EU. I do not believe the contention that they are not sending the observation team due to budgetary constraints. It is because they feel that the environment is not conducive to fair elections.