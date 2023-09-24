AL not admitting to pressure, BNP cautious

Top leaders of Awami League feel that the initiation of the US visa policy as well as the European Union not sending observers to the forthcoming election, was more or less predictable. They say that the situation can be tackled unless further restrictions come from the US or the western world. However, if any further significant restrictions come before the election, the situation may turn complex.

Several sources in Awami League and the government say that Awami League is concentrating on one thing only and that is to hold the election on schedule. No matter what restrictions the US has imposed or how the opposition tries to thwart the election, they are determined to hold the election on time. The AL leaders want to send out the message that the imposition of the US restrictions won’t make any significant difference to politics.

Prothom Alo on Saturday spoke to seven central leaders of Awami League and two senior ministers about the initiation of the US visa policy and the EU’s decision not to send election observers. Most of them were unwilling to openly comment on these issues. However, they feel that the statement made by the prime minister Sheikh Hasina in New York more or less reflects the stand of the government and the party on the present situation. The stand of the party and the government will be clearer, once the prime minister returns from her US and UK trip.

Ministers and leaders of the ruling party feel that the actual impact of the visa policy is more psychological than practical. The names of those who have been placed under this restriction have not been revealed. This has created curiosity among government officials as to who are faced with the visa restrictions. Those in power are conscious about not allowing alarm to be created at any level in the administration. There is also curiosity among Awami League’s mid-level and grassroots leaders regarding the visa policy. Then again, a number of important leaders and ministers feel that they may be the ones facing the visa restrictions. Undeniably, a degree of pressure that been created.