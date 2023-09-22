'US already slapped visa restrictions on law enforcement members, political leaders'

The United States has already imposed visa restrictions on some law enforcement members , political leaders of ruling parties and opposition, the US embassy in Dhaka said today after the state department announced starting steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals responsible undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

Spokesperson of the US embassy Bryan Schiller disclosed the matter while taking to journalists but refrained from disclosing the number of people who were slapped the restriction.

“The US government started to closely monitor the situation here since the annoucemnt of the new visa policy. We’ve imposed visa restrictions on law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition members,” Schiller said in replying to questions from journalists.