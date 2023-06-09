Must the elections be inclusive?

Bangladesh's next parliamentary election will be held within 90 days after 1 November this year. In the meantime, the new visa policy announced by the US, aimed at ensuring a free and fair election, has created a stir in the political arena.

This has created all sorts of unease for the government, reflected in the various responses of the prime minister after 3 May and also in various measures undertaken by the government. Once this policy came out into the open, Awami League leaders tried to interpret this as a positive move that went in favour of the government.

The US visa policy maintains that the election must be held in a free and fair manner, but there is no specific statement saying that it should be inclusive. That is why Awami League leaders are saying that if BNP does not take part in the election or resists it, then it is BNP who will bear the brunt of the policy. It can then be assumed that Awami League may see an easy win, in the absence of competition.