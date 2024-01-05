Obaidul Quader asked by foreign reporters about relations with China and Russia

With one day left for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election, Awami League called a press briefing on Friday afternoon at its office in Tejgaon of the capital. A number of foreign journalists were also present at the briefing, along with local journalists. A foreign journalist at the briefing asked Obaidul Quader why Bangladesh was maintaining relations with China and Russia.
The Japanese journalist's question had been, Bangladesh and Japan had strong ties. Japan had contribution to Bangladesh infrastructural development. At the same time Bangladesh also had strong ties with China and Russia. How do relations with China and Russia serve Bangladesh's national interests? What were the benefits of maintaining this relationship?
In reply, Obaidul Quader said, "The underlying message of our foreign policy is friendship towards all and malice towards none. We have friendship with everyone. We have relations with many countries of the world. Our relations with developed countries are for our development. We have ties with certain countries for infrastructural development, such as India, Japan, China, Russia and France. Japan is funding the metro rail. We should not differentiate. Friends are friends. Everyone is our friend."
The Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader answered several questions from local and foreign journalists at the press briefing of the party. Obaidul Quader even alleged that some of the journalists' questions were biased.
When asked whether the election would be recognised at home and abroad, Obaidul Quader replied, "Let the election take place first. The foreigners will say whether it was credible or not. I have said that the turnout and participation will be satisfactory. There will be a good election is the country. We regret that the major opposition won't be there. If BNP had been there, the election would have been more competitive, we admit. But even so, the election is still competitive."
The US has made it clear in which areas they will impose sanctions. BNP and its like-minded allies are clearly impeding the election now. We want to know from the US why there are not imposing sanction, their visa policy now?Obaidul Quader, AL general secretary
The foreign press has reported that a one-sided election is about to be held in Bangladesh because the major opposition is boycotting it. When asked to comment on this, Obaidul Quader said, "A one-sided election is not being held here, it is a one-sided opposition."
BNP has alleged that the government is staging a dummy election. Now an attempt is being made to bring forward dummy voters to make it seem credible to the foreign quarters. When asked about this, Obaidul Quader responded that BNP itself was a dummy party. BNP is the dummy party of Bangladesh.
BNP has said they will not resist the election. At the same time, they have called for a hartal (general strike). Is this not contradictory? It was reported that BNP's programmes are being carried out at the prescription of the US embassy. In reply to the question in this regard, Obaidul Quader said, "Why are you asking biased questions. This is too biased."
A journalist said, people's perception is that Awami League is about to ascend to power for the fourth consecutive time. How many seats does Awami League think it will win? People have another perception that Awami League's independent candidates will win more. Who do you think will make up the opposition?
Replying, Obaidul Quader said, "We will InshaAllah win the election. I do not want to say now how many seats we will win. And the election results will tell who the opposition will be."
When asked what percentage of the votes Awami League hoped for in this election, Obaidul Quader said, "All I will say is that the voter turnout will be satisfactory." When asked about BNP's hartal on election day, he said, "Hartal is an outdated rusty tool for any movement. BNP used this rusty tool before too, to no avail. There is no need to think it will work in the future either."
BNP is trying to disrupt the election with the hartal. So will the US imposed sanctions on BNP? In reply, Obaidul Quader said, "The US has made it clear in which areas they will impose sanctions. BNP and its like-minded allies are clearly impeding the election now. We want to know from the US why there are not imposing sanction, their visa policy now?"
Will voter turnout be affected by BNP's hartal? If so, what measures will Awami League take to bring the voters to the polling centres? In reply, Obaidul Quader said, "There are no special arrangements to bring voters to the polling centres. During elections it is seen that the leaders and activists have teams to bring the voters to the centres. They will do that. Most of the voters will come spontaneously, on their own accord. Those who delay may perhaps we requested to come sooner. Our teams will do that."