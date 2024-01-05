Obaidul Quader asked by foreign reporters about relations with China and Russia

The foreign press has reported that a one-sided election is about to be held in Bangladesh because the major opposition is boycotting it. When asked to comment on this, Obaidul Quader said, "A one-sided election is not being held here, it is a one-sided opposition."

BNP has alleged that the government is staging a dummy election. Now an attempt is being made to bring forward dummy voters to make it seem credible to the foreign quarters. When asked about this, Obaidul Quader responded that BNP itself was a dummy party. BNP is the dummy party of Bangladesh.

BNP has said they will not resist the election. At the same time, they have called for a hartal (general strike). Is this not contradictory? It was reported that BNP's programmes are being carried out at the prescription of the US embassy. In reply to the question in this regard, Obaidul Quader said, "Why are you asking biased questions. This is too biased."

A journalist said, people's perception is that Awami League is about to ascend to power for the fourth consecutive time. How many seats does Awami League think it will win? People have another perception that Awami League's independent candidates will win more. Who do you think will make up the opposition?

Replying, Obaidul Quader said, "We will InshaAllah win the election. I do not want to say now how many seats we will win. And the election results will tell who the opposition will be."