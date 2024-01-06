It can't be called an election, it's a selection

The Jatiya Sangsad election this time in no way can be defined as an election. It cannot be called an election, it is a selection. There are no doubts about who will win, who will form the government.
This election is being held by many sides of the same party. The biggest question in this election is who will form the opposition and how it will be formed. Many candidates of Jatiya Party have moved away from the election. I do not know what will happen with the others. A formula is being drawn up about how to make certain individuals win in the election. To me, this is a 'hybrid election'.
Many of the parties which are taking part in the election are unknown. The parties which are boycotting the election include certain major parties too. The boycotting parties also include certain religion-based parties. Even the 2014 election was not boycotted by so many parties.
This time leaders and activists of the opposition were arrested before the election process even begun. I do not know if it would have made any difference if these boycotting parties had actually joined the election. But agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque made it clear why they were being arrested. There hardly needs any explanation after that. The opposition leaders are being arrested out of political motive.
Some may try to force the voters to come to the centres in order to take credit of a 40 to 50 per cent turnout. But how will the international arena take this?
The election commission is well aware that they will not be able to take any credit in holding this election, but they tried. They have issued show causes notices against many candidates, summoned many and fined many too. A couple of candidatures have been cancelled too, though not of those whose candidature should have been cancelled. The election commission's performance can be called mixed. Not that many foreign observers could be brought in to observe the election, and there is a lacking of credibility. Overall, there are systemic shortcomings. Again, the election commissioners, even the Chief Election Commissioner, have remarked that if the election is not fair, Bangladesh may be isolated from the rest of the world.
It will not be good if anyone forces voters to come to the polling centres. This election will not be internationally recognised and it will be even worse if voters are forced to the voting centres. Some may try to force the voters to come to the centres in order to take credit of a 40 to 50 per cent turnout. But how will the international arena take this? Will it make any difference to the international community or will they take it for granted that this is normal for Bangladesh? That is to be seen.
M Sakhawat Hossain is a former election commissioner