It can't be called an election, it's a selection

The election commission is well aware that they will not be able to take any credit in holding this election, but they tried. They have issued show causes notices against many candidates, summoned many and fined many too. A couple of candidatures have been cancelled too, though not of those whose candidature should have been cancelled. The election commission's performance can be called mixed. Not that many foreign observers could be brought in to observe the election, and there is a lacking of credibility. Overall, there are systemic shortcomings. Again, the election commissioners, even the Chief Election Commissioner, have remarked that if the election is not fair, Bangladesh may be isolated from the rest of the world.

It will not be good if anyone forces voters to come to the polling centres. This election will not be internationally recognised and it will be even worse if voters are forced to the voting centres. Some may try to force the voters to come to the centres in order to take credit of a 40 to 50 per cent turnout. But how will the international arena take this? Will it make any difference to the international community or will they take it for granted that this is normal for Bangladesh? That is to be seen.