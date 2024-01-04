Many questions, doubts arise over EC’s statements

Many questions and suspicions have arisen over the motive of the election commission’s (EC) statements that Bangladesh could be isolated from the rest of the world if the election is not fair and credible.
This is because the people who are in charge of holding a credible election have been saying this. That is why questions have arisen as to whether they are saying this in advance to avoid responsibilities, or they are not being able to carry out their duties properly.
For the last few days election commissioner Anisur Rahman has been saying continuously that Bangladesh could be isolated from the rest of the world if the election is not fair and acceptable. He even stated that the state itself would fail because of this failure to organise an acceptable election.
Though an election commissioner is saying this, this has to be considered as a statement of the election commission.
A few days ago chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal himself said there is an international pressure on them.
Why have they been saying these things when they are in charge of the election commission? This is not their task. EC is responsible to hold a free, fair, participatory and acceptable election and they would do that.
But the people have already understood what they should have regarding the 12th parliamentary election. The international community has also realised what type of election is taking place here.
The opposition parties are not in the election. Now we have been seeing that the election is taking place between the Awami League nominated candidates and the independent candidates who are Awami League leaders.
Many of the Jatiya Party candidates have also been quitting the electoral race. Outside of these two parties, people do not even know the names of the parties that are contesting the election.
I don’t see any reason of violence in the election that is taking place now. This is basically a one-party election.
Despite this the EC has been giving different types of statements. Are they under some kind of pressure that they are not being able to carry out their duties properly? However, there is a hint of avoiding responsibilities in the election commissioner’s statement.
I think the election commission does not want to take the responsibilities of holding a fair and acceptable election. The question is are they trying to shift their responsibility to the people or to the government.
Not only Anisur Rahman, another election commissioner Rasheda Sultana is also making different remarks. Even the chief election commissioner (CEC) is also making different speeches at different times.
The EC itself seems to be at unease over the election. It seems the EC does not know what the political situation will be after the election and how the international community will react.
The EC is an institution. The EC might have qualms about whether it will face any backlash if the election does not get acceptability in the international community.
The EC does not have any scope to go beyond the constitution. It has to hold the election as per constitution. But the current commission, during its tenure in the last two years, could not do anything to create a sense of trust. Finally, there seems to be a sort of tension and discomfit prevailing in the EC.