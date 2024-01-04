Many questions, doubts arise over EC’s statements

Many questions and suspicions have arisen over the motive of the election commission’s (EC) statements that Bangladesh could be isolated from the rest of the world if the election is not fair and credible.

This is because the people who are in charge of holding a credible election have been saying this. That is why questions have arisen as to whether they are saying this in advance to avoid responsibilities, or they are not being able to carry out their duties properly.

For the last few days election commissioner Anisur Rahman has been saying continuously that Bangladesh could be isolated from the rest of the world if the election is not fair and acceptable. He even stated that the state itself would fail because of this failure to organise an acceptable election.

Though an election commissioner is saying this, this has to be considered as a statement of the election commission.