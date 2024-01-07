BNP not moving away from its one-point movement

BNP’s standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday night, said that that the programmes to be taken up after the election will be revealed after one day. BNP is in a struggle to restore people’s democratic rights through a peaceful movement along with the people. BNP will continue in its legitimate movement on the streets until this demand is achieved.

According to BNP, at this moment 27,000 of its leaders and activists, including the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, are in prison. Added to this are court convictions. So far 1,294 leaders and activists of the party have been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment in 84 different cases.

Sources day that in the coming days, along with the one-point demand, demands will also be raised for the release of the thousands of incarcerated BNP leaders and activists including Khaleda Zia and the party’s secretary general. The parties who are with BNP in a simultaneous movement will also join in the movement for the removal of the government. The leaders of these parties are mulling over the strategies for the coming movement and programmes. They believe that the government literally has no public support whatsoever. The government, on one hand, relies on the state machinery, and on the other hand remains in power with the influence of the neighbouring country. It is with the full support and backing of these two forces that they are carrying out a ‘one-sided’ election, an election in which everyone is of Awami League or its supporting forces.