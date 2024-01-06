10 dangers of a one-sided election

From the government's attitude, it seems that they are out to make a permanent arrangement to remain at the helm. For the time being they have the model of their 2014 and 2018 elections. The 2014 model was a one-sided election in absence of any major rival. Awami won uncontested in 153 seats in that election, where 151 was required to go to power. The 2018 model was there would be a major opponent, by everything would be including the polling centres and the election commission would be under their full control, and the ballot box would be stuffed the night before.

It looks like the government was ready with both models this time. With BNP not coming to the polls, things are heading towards the 2014 model, but with some additions. With national and international attention on the election, it has become important for the government to bring voters to the voting centres, to drum up enthusiasm. So even though the winners have been decided upon in advance, there is campaigning, songs, posters, innumerable rallies and meetings, and excitement being generated in the media over independent and dummy candidates. In 2018 voters were threatened not to come to the voting centres. Now they are being threatened to ensure that they come.

The state and many other institutions are under government control now. They are all functioning as ordered. On top of that, a large section of the intellectual community has stood firmly in favour of this election. Many university teachers, writers, artistes, painters, and cultural activists are holding all sorts of events in support of the election. The duty of the intellectual community is not to function at the command of the government, not to lend its blind support. But these established persons are so dependent on the government that they are unwilling to speak out against the uncontrolled corruption during this government, the pilferage of resources, the looting of banks, the price hikes, projects like Rampal that are destroying the Sundarbans and the environment, the torture chambers in the university halls, secretly changing textbooks at the behest of Islamic extremists, the attacks on the minority, land grabbing and the role of the ruling party people in creating a reign of terror.