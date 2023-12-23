This election is an extension of the 2014 model

The upcoming national election is an extension of the model of the election held in 2014. This election is taking the country to an uncertain future and the country might turn into a playground of superpowers after the election.
Discussants at a dialogue titled ‘Vote and the Future’ made these observations today, Saturday. The dialogue was organised under the banner of ‘Writers-Artistes-Teachers-Jjournalists’ at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Auditorium in the city.
It’s true that BNP could not succeed in the movement. But the biggest truth is Bangladesh is getting defeated. Bangladesh cannot resist a sham election…we all are failing and those who are holding this sham election are winning
The majority of the lawmakers were elected unopposed in the 10th parliamentary elections held in 2014. Jahangirnagar University’s former professor Anu Muhammad termed the upcoming election as an extension of that model.
He said what has been added in the upcoming election is the need to bring the voters to the polling stations. To ensure the turnout, independent and dummy candidates are running this election to give it a look of contest. It is being said that those who won’t go to vote are against democracy and election.
Anu Muhammad said the government is not banking on the voters, rather on advertising agencies, repression, oligarchs, beneficiary bureaucrats and intellectuals, and on foreign powers such as India, China and Russia.
The election train is heading towards an uncertain future. A voting game is taking place here, not any election, said Badiul Alam Majumder
Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said, "It is obvious that the election train is on the track and our government has hopped on it. But where is it heading? I rather think it is heading towards an uncertain future. Because, a voting game is taking place here, not any election.”
Dhaka University’s professor of law department Asif Nazful said whichever party came to power tried to cling to it by holding controlled elections but none could do it through such intensity and cruelty like Awami League did.
Asif Nazrul said, “It’s true that BNP could not succeed in the movement. But the biggest truth is Bangladesh is getting defeated. Bangladesh cannot resist a sham election…we all are failing and those who are holding this sham election are winning.”
DU professor of international relations department Tanzim Uddin Khan said, “Discussions on the election are being held in Delhi. This is very worrying.”
Daily Samakal’s editor Abu Sayeed Khan said the people’s choice is no longer being reflected in our election and voting has lost its glory.
He expressed apprehension that the country is going to be a playground of superpowers after the election on 7 January.
Ganosamhati Andolon’s chief coordinator Zonayed Saki alleged that the government is setting trains on fire to blame BNP and hold a ‘mockery’ of an election.
Women rights leader Shirin Haque said, “Our helplessness would intensify after the 7 January election.”
Daily Samakal’s editor Abu Sayeed Khan said the people’s choice is no longer being reflected in our election and voting has lost its glory.
Conducted by writer and organiser Baki Billah, Chattogram University’s assistant professor Khandakar Ali Ar Raji, Bangladesh Supreme Court’s lawyer Ainun Nahar, women rights activist Sima Datta, Bangladesh Pragati Lekhak Sangha’s vice president Shamsuzzaman Hira, filmmaker Mohammad Quayum and journalist Saydia Gulrukh, among others addressed the dialogue.