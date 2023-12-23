This election is an extension of the 2014 model

The upcoming national election is an extension of the model of the election held in 2014. This election is taking the country to an uncertain future and the country might turn into a playground of superpowers after the election.

Discussants at a dialogue titled ‘Vote and the Future’ made these observations today, Saturday. The dialogue was organised under the banner of ‘Writers-Artistes-Teachers-Jjournalists’ at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Auditorium in the city.