Election entertainment with elements of joy

I listen to many others like him. I heard the same remarks from many, at the university club, social events, on the streets, everywhere – they’re holding the election in this manner, yet again! I don’t think there has been such a distressful election ever before. In 2014 the people were shocked, in 2018 they were cautious but hopeful. In 2024 the people are distressed, depressed and worried about the future of the country.

Then again, there are some people who are happy. One party has been thrashed and forced to leave the fray. Another party is ruling the roost, exultantly calling out, “the game is on!” though they are the only ones in the game. Even if only a few, they have a number of spectators cheering them on. The 7th is the day of the game. On that day too, it will be only that party with a few loyal and dummy elements. The referee, linesmen and the football federation will all be on their side.

In this one-party game, one party will score the goals with no hindrance. On that day too there will be the same exultation, or even more. The results of the have already been determined, 300-0. Yet their jubilation, arrogance and self-importance is increasing by the day.

As for us who have no part in this game, no consent and no interest, will we just remain depressed? I have been thinking over the last few days, there is no need to remain so. There is something for us to be proud of, even to be entertained, with this game. Can we look at it this way?