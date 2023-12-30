What answers does the Election Commission have?

In the affidavit submitted during the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election of 2018, he had mentioned that he and his wife had agricultural and non agricultural land worth Tk 4,587,761. The value of three houses and a building in Barishal and Rajapur was shown to be Tk 17,870,000. The value of a farm in Dhaka was shown as Tk 4,824,508. This time, however, he made no mention of any movable assets, though he showed income from the rent of houses and apartments to be Tk 1,945,277.

The manual for conducting the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election, recently published by the election commission, states, “3. Providing incorrect information in the affidavit: In accordance anyone People’s Representation Order, 1972, if any candidate does not provide information or provides false information in the submitted affidavit… the returning officer on his own initiative, or… on the basis of an objection raised by anyone, will be able to conduct a brief inquiry and will be able to cancel any nomination paper.” In other words, Barrister Omar’s nomination papers would have been cancelled for concealing information regarding the case presently lodged against him.

But the returning officer did not cancel Shahjahan Omar’s nomination papers despite information being concealed. Quite to the contrary, new arguments were used to lend it legitimacy. The returning officer justified his argument, saying, “There is a different being accused in a case and being suspected. According to the information required by the Election Commission, the nomination paper is being taken into consideration as he is not accused in the case.”

However, no matter what the result of the judicial proceedings may be, the case against Barrister Shahjahan Omar under which he was arrested and then released on bail, it was compulsory for him to include that in his affidavit. In other words, the returning officer launched into an irrelevant explanation to defend Barrister Shahjahan Omar rather than cancel his nomination papers for concealing information.