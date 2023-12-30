What answers does the Election Commission have?

The Habibul Awal commission has carried out quite a few controversial and biased activities till date. One of the more recent such controversial action is to drop active political parties and provide registration to completely unknown political parties, quite aptly referred to as “king’s parties.”
Another extremely controversial decision of the election commission is to announce a ban of any anti-election political rallies and meetings. This is an underhand effort to snatch away the rights of the opposite parties. After all, the effort to peacefully boycott the election is a constitutionally recognized fundamental right. The latest controversial act of the commission is to dismiss the appeal for Barrister Shahjahan Omar’s candidature to be cancelled on grounds of his concealing information in his election affidavit.
From recent reports in the news media it is known that even a few weeks ago Barrister Shahjahan Omar (Bir Uttam) was a vice chairman of BNP. He had previously been the state minister for law in the BNP government.
Centering the 28 grand rally of BNP, cases had been filed with the DMP Ramna and New Market police stations against the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with many of the party leaders and activists as well as unidentified persons, accusing them of being involved in the explosion of crude bombs and damaging vehicles. Barrister Omar had been among the accused.
He was arrested on 4 November. He was later granted bail by the court and released on 29 November, though no one else in these cases was granted bail. He then met with the prime minister, joined Awami League and submitted his nomination papers on 30 November to the returning officer’s office, to contest in the election from the Jhalokathi-1 seat under the ‘boat’ symbol.
It may be recalled that in 2005, a High Court division bench comprising Justice MA Matin and Justice AFM Abdur Rahman made to compulsory for the national parliament candidates to include eight points of information with the affidavit, including a list of any offences, educational qualification, details of past and present cases, details of the income, assets, debts and liabilities of themselves and their dependents, and so on. [Abdul Matin Chowdhury v. Bangladesh 66DLR (2002)].
Later this court order to provide eight types of information with affidavit when submitting the nomination papers was included in Section 12 (3) (B) of the Peoples Representation Order, 1972.
Barrister Omar included details of past criminal cases against him in the affidavit form along with the nomination papers. However, he made no mention of the present case, just ticking the box. In other words, he concealed the details of under which section of the law the cases was filed, the case number, the court where the case was taken up and the present status of the case. Other than that, there are also questions concerning the details of the immovable assets mentioned in Barrister Shahjahan Omar’s affidavit.
Barrister Shahjahan Omar’s candidature was accepted despite unquestionably concealing information, though the nomination papers of 72 not so fortunate persons were rejected for errors in the affidavits. Will the people of this country get to know the reason behind the bias of the returning officer and election commission towards Barrister Omar?
In the affidavit submitted during the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election of 2018, he had mentioned that he and his wife had agricultural and non agricultural land worth Tk 4,587,761. The value of three houses and a building in Barishal and Rajapur was shown to be Tk 17,870,000. The value of a farm in Dhaka was shown as Tk 4,824,508. This time, however, he made no mention of any movable assets, though he showed income from the rent of houses and apartments to be Tk 1,945,277.
The manual for conducting the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election, recently published by the election commission, states, “3. Providing incorrect information in the affidavit: In accordance anyone People’s Representation Order, 1972, if any candidate does not provide information or provides false information in the submitted affidavit… the returning officer on his own initiative, or… on the basis of an objection raised by anyone, will be able to conduct a brief inquiry and will be able to cancel any nomination paper.” In other words, Barrister Omar’s nomination papers would have been cancelled for concealing information regarding the case presently lodged against him.
But the returning officer did not cancel Shahjahan Omar’s nomination papers despite information being concealed. Quite to the contrary, new arguments were used to lend it legitimacy. The returning officer justified his argument, saying, “There is a different being accused in a case and being suspected. According to the information required by the Election Commission, the nomination paper is being taken into consideration as he is not accused in the case.”
However, no matter what the result of the judicial proceedings may be, the case against Barrister Shahjahan Omar under which he was arrested and then released on bail, it was compulsory for him to include that in his affidavit. In other words, the returning officer launched into an irrelevant explanation to defend Barrister Shahjahan Omar rather than cancel his nomination papers for concealing information.
Of the list of 2,720 candidates scrutinized by the returning officers all over the country, the candidature of 73 was rejected due to discrepancies in the affidavit. Some were cancelled as the affidavit was not included with the nomination papers or not signing the affidavit. Of them, the candidature of 18 was cancelled as the affidavits were incomplete, false or incorrect and 20 were cancelled as information was concealed.
* Badiul Alam Majumdar is secretary, SHUJAN (Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik)