Badiul Alam Majumdar raises four questions about election  

Secondly, he emphasised the constitutional responsibility of the 'Election Commission' to establish a conducive environment for a free, fair, impartial, and competitive national parliament election. He questioned whether the constitutional duties of the 'Awal Commission' would be fulfilled through conducting the upcoming elections.

His third question revolved around the potential increase in the popularity of the ruling party, Awami League, through this election.

Lastly, he queried whether democracy in Bangladesh would become stronger and more effective following the conclusion of this election.