Badiul Alam Majumdar raises four questions about election  

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Secretary, Badiul Alam Majumdar, raised questions about the potential strengthening of the country's democracy through the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections. Following the announcement of the election schedule on Wednesday, he posed a total of four questions.
Firstly, Badiul Alam Majumdar inquired whether the ongoing crisis regarding the current government's legitimacy, stemming from two controversial elections in the past, would be resolved after the completion of the upcoming election.
BNP rejects polls schedule
Secondly, he emphasised the constitutional responsibility of the 'Election Commission' to establish a conducive environment for a free, fair, impartial, and competitive national parliament election. He questioned whether the constitutional duties of the 'Awal Commission' would be fulfilled through conducting the upcoming elections.
His third question revolved around the potential increase in the popularity of the ruling party, Awami League, through this election.
Lastly, he queried whether democracy in Bangladesh would become stronger and more effective following the conclusion of this election.
The primary opposition political party in the country, BNP, has rejected the announced schedule for the national elections due to political disagreements, particularly concerning the election time government. Likewise, other parties sharing similar viewpoints with BNP have also rejected this election schedule.
The Left Democratic Alliance has additionally declared a nationwide half-day hartal on Thursday in protest against the announcement of the election schedule.