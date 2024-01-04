Has the inability for a fair election led to efforts to display credibility?

At the start of the year Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal was heard to say, it is not enough just to hold a fair election, it must be believable that the election was fair. He said, “There must be no incorrect perception. Our liability is towards the people and the international community. We cannot undermine the international community, Bangladesh is part of the international community.” A day after this, commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said, if a free, fair and credible election is failed to be held, the state itself will fail.

It seems as if the election commission has suddenly woken up and realised that they have been bestowed with the responsibility of arranging a very important democratic exercise called election. Yet on 6 December one of the commissioners, Md Alamgir, said that there was no pressure from the foreigners on the commission and that they had no right to apply pressure either. The question is, what transpired over the past four weeks or so and what had they expected, that they are now dropping their complacence and become so concerned?