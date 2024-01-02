The state will fail if it fails to hold a credible election: Commissioner Anisur

Referring to the appointment of the highest numbers of executive magistrates in this election, Anisur Rahman said it was done to ensure a free, fair and neutral election. If they fail to hold a free, fair and credible election for some reasons, then the state will fail itself. This would make Bangladesh isolated from the entire world.

Addressing the executive magistrates, Anisur Rahman said, “The election must not be questionable. Immediate action must be taken where needed. The election commission has only one directive – a free and fair election. There won’t be any other directive apart from that.”

Anisur Rahman further said, “There is no alternative to a free and fair election. Not only the 180 million people of the country, but also the entire world is seeing us.”