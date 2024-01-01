Cast vote for Boat: PM Hasina urges new voters

Governing Awami League (AL) president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the new and young voters to cast their vote for ‘Boat’ to continue the country’s development.
“I call upon the youth folk and new voters to vote for the Boat to continue the country’s journey towards development,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina was addressing a big election rally at Kalabagan Krira Chakra ground in Dhanmondi in the capital on Monday afternoon.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has witnessed a massive socio-economic change since Awami League has been in power since 2008.
“Bangladesh has emerged as a developing country, transforming it into a digital nation. If Awami League is voted to power again, it will help take forward Bangladesh towards a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh nation 2041,” she said.
She said BNP has boycotted the election as they found no scope to rig the voting rights of the people.
“Now the BNP and Jammat are trying to foil the poll and snatch away your vote through arson terrorism,” AL chief said adding “As an appropriate answer to them every voter with their near and dear ones should go to polling centre in the morning and exercise your franchise.”
Urging the people to remain alert against the BNP and Jamaat clique Sheikh Hasina said, “You will cast your vote and make sure none can prevent you from casting your voting rights.”
Referring to “BNP and Jamaat’s arson terrorism”, Sheikh Hasina said they had tried to foil the 2014 parliamentary election through violence, but failed.
“Now they are out to thwart the 12th parliamentary election slated for 7 January for which they once again started burning people to death through arson violence and subversive acts,” she stated.
Sheikh Hasina said her party has established the voting rights of the people. BNP and Jamaat have no courage to snatch the rights and foiling the election.
As Sheikh Hasina reached the venue a huge gathering of supporters welcomed her with a roaring response. She greeted the audience waving the national flag.
Introducing all 15 AL candidates of Dhaka, the AL chief has sought vote for her party’s electoral symbol Boat, describing the Boat as the symbol of development, peace and prosperity.
She continued: “I am handing over 15 jewels to you who will act as your servants. They will serve you and the people of Dhaka.”
“Boat had earned the country’s independence and saved mankind from the great storm during the period of Prophet Nuh (AS),” she said.
The AL chief witnessed a colourful cultural programme performed by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, MP, presidium member and Dhaka-13 AL candidate advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary and Dhaka -8 AL candidate AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh, and Dhaka-10 AL candidate and Dhallywood actor Ferdous Ahmed, among other spoke at the rally.
Dhaka North city AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman presided over the rally while Dhaka South city AL general secretary Humayun Kabir moderated it.
Leaders from the AL’s central and Dhaka city units and its associate bodies were present.
Coming down heavily on those who blamed AL for vote manipulation, Sheikh Hasina said her government needs no vote rigging to assume power as they have won the hearts of the people by working for the welfare of the country and its people.
“The Awami League government has made the election commission independent so that it can conduct the election freely,” she said.
She further said they have formed the election commission through enacting laws and brought it out of the purview of the Prime Minister’s Office and announced a separate budget for it to make the commission independent financially.
The commission prepared a voter list with photographs and introduced transparent ballot boxes in accordance with the proposal of the Awami League, she said.
The AL president said they did such things to ensure a free and fair election.
‘Say farewell to BNP forever by showing red card 7 Jan’
Addressing the rally, AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said BNP should have said a farewell forever by showing a red card in the 7 January elections.
“BNP is a party of anti-liberation forces, looters, corrupt and conspirators. They should be forced out by showing a red card. Their place will not be on the soil of Bengal. The room of those, who want to make my beloved homeland Pakistan and Afghanistan, will not be on the soil of Bengal,” he said.
Claiming that the BNP has fled away from the field of politics, the AL general secretary said there will be a final game against arson terrorists, looters, communal forces and blockaders.