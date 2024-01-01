Cast vote for Boat: PM Hasina urges new voters

Governing Awami League (AL) president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the new and young voters to cast their vote for ‘Boat’ to continue the country’s development.

“I call upon the youth folk and new voters to vote for the Boat to continue the country’s journey towards development,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina was addressing a big election rally at Kalabagan Krira Chakra ground in Dhanmondi in the capital on Monday afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has witnessed a massive socio-economic change since Awami League has been in power since 2008.