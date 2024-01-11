BNP leaders, activists break into party headquarters

Earlier, on Wednesday, the BNP said a media conference will be held at the party’s headquarters at Naya Paltan at 3:00 pm Thursday.

Party’s Standing Committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan and Selima Rahman are likely to address the conference.

Since the foiling of a mass rally of the key opposition on 28 October last year over a clash of the party activists with police, its headquarters remained locked. Though it is not clear who locked the office.