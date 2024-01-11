BNP leaders, activists break into party headquarters

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Thursday entered the party’s headquarters breaking the lock after two and a half months.
The party informed this to the media through a press release.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the BNP said a media conference will be held at the party’s headquarters at Naya Paltan at 3:00 pm Thursday.
Party’s Standing Committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan and Selima Rahman are likely to address the conference.
Since the foiling of a mass rally of the key opposition on 28 October last year over a clash of the party activists with police, its headquarters remained locked. Though it is not clear who locked the office.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police deployed a number of law enforcement members in the area.
The law enforcement also arrested BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and several other top leaders as a result of the clash. Almost all of them are still in jail.
In such a context, the 12th parliamentary elections held on 7 January that was boycotted by the BNP and other like minded parties.
The MPs of the new parliament took oath on 10 January while the members of the new cabinet will sworn in this evening.