Mirza Fakhrul granted bail in another case
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been granted bail in another case filed by police against him at the Paltan police station.
The court of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) granted the bail yesterday, Wednesday. With this, the BNP secretary general has received bail in 10 cases so far.
Mirza Fakhrul's lawyers say that there is no scope for him to be released from jail unless he is granted bail yet in another case.
The BNP secretary general has been in jail for over two and a half months. The party's leaders and activists clashed with the police centering BNP grand rally on 28 October.
The police arrested Mirza Fakhrul on 29 October in a case lodged at the Ramna police station that day on charges of attacking the chief justice's residence.
Another 10 cases were filed against Mirza Fakhrul on charges of killing a policeman, arson, clashes, exploding a crude bomb, obstructing police in their duty and other allegations.
According to Mirza Fakhrul's lawyers, so far seven cases have been lodged against him at the Paltan police station and four at the Ramna police station.
The BNP secretary general was granted bail by the CMM court on 10 January in nine cases. His bail petition in the case regarding the attack on the chief justice's house was rejected that day.
Yesterday, Wednesday, he was granted bail in another case. BNP's legal affairs secretary Kaiser Kamal has said they have received the High Court bail ruling for Mirza Fakhrul.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, he said, the ruling will be scrutinised and necessary legal measures will be taken immediately.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury is also in jail after being arrested following the clashes between the police and BNP men over the 28 October grand rally.
He was arrested on 2 November night in connection with the killing of a member of the police. His lawyers say there are 10 cases against him.
Amir Khasru was granted bail yesterday, Wednesday, in two separate cases filed at the Paltan police station. The CMM court granted him the bail.
Amir Khasru's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin said that hearing of bail appeals in eight cases filed at the Paltan and Ramna police stations were scheduled for today, Thursday.