Mirza Fakhrul granted bail in another case

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been granted bail in another case filed by police against him at the Paltan police station.

The court of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) granted the bail yesterday, Wednesday. With this, the BNP secretary general has received bail in 10 cases so far.

Mirza Fakhrul's lawyers say that there is no scope for him to be released from jail unless he is granted bail yet in another case.