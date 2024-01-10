Mirza Fakhrul gets bail in nine cases

A Dhaka court has granted bail to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in nine cases filed with Paltan and Ramna police stations.
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court Md Sultan Sohagh Uddin delivered the verdict today.
Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court’s additional public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul has confirmed about the development to Prothom Alo.
Mirza Fakhrul’s lawyer Asaduzzaman told Prothom Alo the BNP secretary general has secured bail in nine cases. The High court today rejected Fakhrul’s bail plea in another case. Another case is awaiting hearing at Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge’s court against Fakhrul.
The BNP leader can walk out of jail if he gets bail in these two cases, said his lawyer.
During the hearing Asaduzzaman said the 76-year old BNP secretary general has lost five kg weights since his arrest on 29 October. The nine cases against Fakhrul are politically motivated and there are no specific allegations against the BNP leader in these cases.
Representing the state, additional public prosecutor Shah Alam said specific allegations have been brought against Fakhrul in all nine cases. The incidents took place at the behest of the BNP leader.