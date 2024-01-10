Mirza Fakhrul gets bail in nine cases

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court’s additional public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul has confirmed about the development to Prothom Alo.

Mirza Fakhrul’s lawyer Asaduzzaman told Prothom Alo the BNP secretary general has secured bail in nine cases. The High court today rejected Fakhrul’s bail plea in another case. Another case is awaiting hearing at Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge’s court against Fakhrul.

The BNP leader can walk out of jail if he gets bail in these two cases, said his lawyer.