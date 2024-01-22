234 cases filed against BNP leaders in Dhaka ahead of election

A total of 234 cases were filed against BNP leaders-activists in Dhaka city in three months in the lead up to the 12th general election.

As many as 5500 names of leaders-activists were mentioned and 3000 more unnamed were implemented in these cases filed with different police stations of the capital.

The cases were filed over torching vehicles, obstructing police, attack, hurling crude bombs and carrying out sabotage between October and December. Most of the cases were filed by the police.

BNP leaders allege that these cases were filed to corner the BNP in the lead up to the national election. Cases were filed against BNP men this way before the 11th parliament election and many of the cases filed were fictitious, BNP leaders allege.